Mint Quick Edit | Can ethanol-run vehicles cushion India from oil shocks? Not without dedication

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read15 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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The government’s aim is to promote the use of alternative fuels so as to reduce Indian imports of crude oil.
Summary
Government approval of 100% ethanol in vehicles is a good step on the front of energy self-reliance. But the idea’s success will depend on multiple factors that can’t be taken for granted.

India’s government seems to be going full throttle on the use of ethanol in vehicles. On Saturday, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari said he had approved regulations for the use of E100 fuel, or 100% ethanol, in vehicles. “People used to laugh” at the proposition, he said, but now ethanol could become a “viable alternative to petrol.”

Also Read | Fuel, fertilizer, forex: how three revolutions could secure India’s economy

The government’s aim is to promote the use of alternative fuels so as to reduce Indian imports of crude oil, which is a point of vulnerability for India’s economy. With plentiful crops available locally from which ethanol can be made, its deployment as fuel makes sense.

Also Read | Your next fuel stop may offer multiple ethanol choices

The effort’s success, however, will depend on how widely it is adopted by industry and users. Brazil is an exemplary story, with ethanol-adapted ‘flex-fuel’ cars on its streets.

India’s auto industry would need to play a leading role in overcoming doubts of engine performance. For steady input supplies from farms, land diversion from foodstuff production could be minimized by using inputs like crop residue. Supply-chain expansion for this may need public investment.

Also Read | Chasing Brazil’s biofuel dream: Can India drive on 100% ethanol?

Commitment is key. An eventual return to an era of benign crude mustn’t stall the project.

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