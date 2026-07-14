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Mint Quick Edit | Export headwinds are visible in last month’s shipment data but trade deals could help

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read14 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
India's goods trade gap widened in June.
India's goods trade gap widened in June.(AFP)
Summary

A wider goods trade deficit amid uncertainty over the Gulf war wasn’t unexpected. How India’s international trade pacts uplift goods and service exports will be closely tracked.

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With war clouds strengthening headwinds from tariff turmoil, Indian exports have been under pressure. This shows in trade figures for June released on Monday.

With war clouds strengthening headwinds from tariff turmoil, Indian exports have been under pressure. This shows in trade figures for June released on Monday.

Also Read | It’s time to address the missing layer in India’s export strategy

As recorded by the government, India’s outward shipments fell to $40.4 billion last month from $45.2 billion in May. Imports fell less, to $70.8 billion in June from $73.4 billion in May. As a result, the goods trade gap widened to $30.4 billion from $28.2 billion. A services export surplus of $15.1 billion does not make up for that.

Also Read | Paperless trade: how low-hanging fruit could give India outsized gains

How these numbers shift could depend much on whether West Asia returns to all-out hostility between Iran and the US-Israel combine. That said, India has taken some significant steps forward on securing trade deals. Its pact with the UK, for example, comes into force on 15 July and could uplift both goods and service exports. Other deals, including one with the EU, hold promise.

Also Read | Trade barriers: why India must align its labour practices with global regulation

Washington has been pushing New Delhi hard to make concessions for an India-US trade deal, with a probe of alleged Indian labour-related violations acting as a tariff threat, but its legal basis is hazy. While stable trade ties with the US are a vital pursuit, other pacts mean India can hold out for well-balanced terms.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Export headwinds are visible in last month’s shipment data but trade deals could help

Mint Quick Edit | Export headwinds are visible in last month’s shipment data but trade deals could help

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read14 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
India's goods trade gap widened in June.
India's goods trade gap widened in June.(AFP)
Summary

A wider goods trade deficit amid uncertainty over the Gulf war wasn’t unexpected. How India’s international trade pacts uplift goods and service exports will be closely tracked.

Gift this article

With war clouds strengthening headwinds from tariff turmoil, Indian exports have been under pressure. This shows in trade figures for June released on Monday.

With war clouds strengthening headwinds from tariff turmoil, Indian exports have been under pressure. This shows in trade figures for June released on Monday.

Also Read | It’s time to address the missing layer in India’s export strategy

As recorded by the government, India’s outward shipments fell to $40.4 billion last month from $45.2 billion in May. Imports fell less, to $70.8 billion in June from $73.4 billion in May. As a result, the goods trade gap widened to $30.4 billion from $28.2 billion. A services export surplus of $15.1 billion does not make up for that.

Also Read | Paperless trade: how low-hanging fruit could give India outsized gains

How these numbers shift could depend much on whether West Asia returns to all-out hostility between Iran and the US-Israel combine. That said, India has taken some significant steps forward on securing trade deals. Its pact with the UK, for example, comes into force on 15 July and could uplift both goods and service exports. Other deals, including one with the EU, hold promise.

Also Read | Trade barriers: why India must align its labour practices with global regulation

Washington has been pushing New Delhi hard to make concessions for an India-US trade deal, with a probe of alleged Indian labour-related violations acting as a tariff threat, but its legal basis is hazy. While stable trade ties with the US are a vital pursuit, other pacts mean India can hold out for well-balanced terms.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Export headwinds are visible in last month’s shipment data but trade deals could help
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