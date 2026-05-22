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Mint Quick Edit | Fed policy: Warsh is taking over but a rate hike is looking likelier

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read22 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The Fed’s new chair Kevin Warsh will probably find the committee having turned hawkish by the time the next meeting is held in mid-June.
The Fed’s new chair Kevin Warsh will probably find the committee having turned hawkish by the time the next meeting is held in mid-June. (REUTERS)
Summary

Minutes from the US central bank's monetary policy meeting last month suggest a shift in opinion as the West Asia war wears on. Here’s what may be brewing as Warsh preps for the next meeting in mid-June.

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Are members of the US Federal Reserve’s policy rate setting panel open to making credit costlier in the US to tackle inflation? So it would seem from the newly released minutes of a meeting they held in late April amid signs that US inflation could stay stuck above the central bank’s 2% target.

Are members of the US Federal Reserve’s policy rate setting panel open to making credit costlier in the US to tackle inflation? So it would seem from the newly released minutes of a meeting they held in late April amid signs that US inflation could stay stuck above the central bank’s 2% target.

Also Read | Trump, Powell and the perils ahead for the Fed

To enable such a possibility, “many” participants supported a change in the language of the Fed’s policy statement that would remove a reference to an easing bias. In Fed parlance, ‘many’ implies a number just short of a majority, which explains why the phrasing wasn’t changed.

Also Read | The Fed’s new chair: will Kevin Warsh shake up America’s central bank?

That said, with the West Asia war still blowing hot and cold without any sign of a conclusive end, US monetary policy may be forced to tighten by the ongoing oil shock. The Fed’s new chair Kevin Warsh will probably find the committee having turned hawkish by the time the next meeting is held in mid-June. President Donald Trump has been keen on rate cuts.

Also Read | The Fed’s next chief: Can Kevin Warsh reform the US central bank?

While Warsh has earlier argued that AI adoption could deliver productivity gains that make space for a lower-rate policy, it’s unclear what his post-war views are. The world’s investors and other central banks will be watching the Fed with bated breath.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Fed policy: Warsh is taking over but a rate hike is looking likelier

Mint Quick Edit | Fed policy: Warsh is taking over but a rate hike is looking likelier

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read22 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The Fed’s new chair Kevin Warsh will probably find the committee having turned hawkish by the time the next meeting is held in mid-June.
The Fed’s new chair Kevin Warsh will probably find the committee having turned hawkish by the time the next meeting is held in mid-June. (REUTERS)
Summary

Minutes from the US central bank's monetary policy meeting last month suggest a shift in opinion as the West Asia war wears on. Here’s what may be brewing as Warsh preps for the next meeting in mid-June.

Gift this article

Are members of the US Federal Reserve’s policy rate setting panel open to making credit costlier in the US to tackle inflation? So it would seem from the newly released minutes of a meeting they held in late April amid signs that US inflation could stay stuck above the central bank’s 2% target.

Are members of the US Federal Reserve’s policy rate setting panel open to making credit costlier in the US to tackle inflation? So it would seem from the newly released minutes of a meeting they held in late April amid signs that US inflation could stay stuck above the central bank’s 2% target.

Also Read | Trump, Powell and the perils ahead for the Fed

To enable such a possibility, “many” participants supported a change in the language of the Fed’s policy statement that would remove a reference to an easing bias. In Fed parlance, ‘many’ implies a number just short of a majority, which explains why the phrasing wasn’t changed.

Also Read | The Fed’s new chair: will Kevin Warsh shake up America’s central bank?

That said, with the West Asia war still blowing hot and cold without any sign of a conclusive end, US monetary policy may be forced to tighten by the ongoing oil shock. The Fed’s new chair Kevin Warsh will probably find the committee having turned hawkish by the time the next meeting is held in mid-June. President Donald Trump has been keen on rate cuts.

Also Read | The Fed’s next chief: Can Kevin Warsh reform the US central bank?

While Warsh has earlier argued that AI adoption could deliver productivity gains that make space for a lower-rate policy, it’s unclear what his post-war views are. The world’s investors and other central banks will be watching the Fed with bated breath.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Fed policy: Warsh is taking over but a rate hike is looking likelier
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