The US Federal Reserve kept its main policy rate unchanged on Wednesday as Jerome Powell presided over the rate-setting committee’s meeting for the last time.
Mint Quick Edit | The Federal Reserve’s credibility may soon be tested as Jerome Powell hands the baton to Kevin Warsh
SummaryThe Fed's decision to keep policy rates unchanged reflects caution as the West Asia war's impact slowly unfolds. But more importantly, how will its stance shift under Kevin Warsh amid President Donald Trump's pressure to cut rates? The Fed’s credibility is at stake and the world will watch closely.
The US Federal Reserve kept its main policy rate unchanged on Wednesday as Jerome Powell presided over the rate-setting committee’s meeting for the last time.
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