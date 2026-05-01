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Mint Quick Edit | The Federal Reserve’s credibility may soon be tested as Jerome Powell hands the baton to Kevin Warsh

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read1 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Jerome Powell has refused to give in to pressure from US President Donald Trump to cut rates.
Jerome Powell has refused to give in to pressure from US President Donald Trump to cut rates.(AFP)
Summary

The Fed's decision to keep policy rates unchanged reflects caution as the West Asia war's impact slowly unfolds. But more importantly, how will its stance shift under Kevin Warsh amid President Donald Trump's pressure to cut rates? The Fed’s credibility is at stake and the world will watch closely.

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The US Federal Reserve kept its main policy rate unchanged on Wednesday as Jerome Powell presided over the rate-setting committee’s meeting for the last time.

The US Federal Reserve kept its main policy rate unchanged on Wednesday as Jerome Powell presided over the rate-setting committee’s meeting for the last time.

The Fed is concerned about inflation, which has exceeded its 2% target and could rise further as the supply shock caused by the war in West Asia sends prices of goods and services soaring in the US and elsewhere.

The Fed is concerned about inflation, which has exceeded its 2% target and could rise further as the supply shock caused by the war in West Asia sends prices of goods and services soaring in the US and elsewhere.

Also Read | Trump, Powell and the perils ahead for the Fed

Meanwhile, the US economy is humming along nicely, according to the Fed’s assessment, which has given it the confidence to wait for a clearer picture of the war’s impact to emerge. Powell has refused to give in to pressure from President Donald Trump to cut rates.

Also Read | Nouriel Roubini: Warsh might be in for a rude awakening at the US Fed

What will now be under watch is whether the Fed’s stance changes under Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nominee for Fed chair who is likely to win approval in the Republican-dominated Senate. Trump has said he would be disappointed if Warsh didn’t cut rates, although Warsh has asserted he will act independently.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Will Kevin Warsh guard the US Fed’s independence?

To be sure, the Fed hasn’t altered its easing policy bias. But as the war drags on, the room for rate cuts is shrinking fast. Any hint that monetary policy is bending to political pressure will hurt the Fed’s credibility and the US economy.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The Federal Reserve’s credibility may soon be tested as Jerome Powell hands the baton to Kevin Warsh

Mint Quick Edit | The Federal Reserve’s credibility may soon be tested as Jerome Powell hands the baton to Kevin Warsh

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read1 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Jerome Powell has refused to give in to pressure from US President Donald Trump to cut rates.
Jerome Powell has refused to give in to pressure from US President Donald Trump to cut rates.(AFP)
Summary

The Fed's decision to keep policy rates unchanged reflects caution as the West Asia war's impact slowly unfolds. But more importantly, how will its stance shift under Kevin Warsh amid President Donald Trump's pressure to cut rates? The Fed’s credibility is at stake and the world will watch closely.

Gift this article

The US Federal Reserve kept its main policy rate unchanged on Wednesday as Jerome Powell presided over the rate-setting committee’s meeting for the last time.

The US Federal Reserve kept its main policy rate unchanged on Wednesday as Jerome Powell presided over the rate-setting committee’s meeting for the last time.

The Fed is concerned about inflation, which has exceeded its 2% target and could rise further as the supply shock caused by the war in West Asia sends prices of goods and services soaring in the US and elsewhere.

The Fed is concerned about inflation, which has exceeded its 2% target and could rise further as the supply shock caused by the war in West Asia sends prices of goods and services soaring in the US and elsewhere.

Also Read | Trump, Powell and the perils ahead for the Fed

Meanwhile, the US economy is humming along nicely, according to the Fed’s assessment, which has given it the confidence to wait for a clearer picture of the war’s impact to emerge. Powell has refused to give in to pressure from President Donald Trump to cut rates.

Also Read | Nouriel Roubini: Warsh might be in for a rude awakening at the US Fed

What will now be under watch is whether the Fed’s stance changes under Kevin Warsh, Trump’s nominee for Fed chair who is likely to win approval in the Republican-dominated Senate. Trump has said he would be disappointed if Warsh didn’t cut rates, although Warsh has asserted he will act independently.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Will Kevin Warsh guard the US Fed’s independence?

To be sure, the Fed hasn’t altered its easing policy bias. But as the war drags on, the room for rate cuts is shrinking fast. Any hint that monetary policy is bending to political pressure will hurt the Fed’s credibility and the US economy.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The Federal Reserve’s credibility may soon be tested as Jerome Powell hands the baton to Kevin Warsh
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