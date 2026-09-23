Mint Quick Edit | The finance minister's call to imagine and not just make in India mustn’t fall on deaf ears

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read23 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Nirmala Sitharaman exhorted Indian industry to lift its ambition from “Made in India” production to “Imagined in India” success. (PTI)
Summary
It’s true that India Inc must go beyond ‘Make in India' to ‘Imagine in India’ for the rest of the world. Innovation is what’s needed—not just for our economy to maximize its share of global value generation, but to make faster and broader progress.

Though India has been making progress on its manufacturing mission, the country must strive harder to become the world’s factory. On Tuesday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman exhorted Indian industry to lift its ambition from “Made in India” production to “Imagined in India” success.

This demands an ecosystem for products that are not just manufactured domestically, but also conceived, designed and developed here for the world. “Manufacturing scale is important, but the next stage is to capture more of the value that comes from design, engineering, patent, software, technology and know-how,” she said.

Indeed, while we are producing much more for export—as in the case of mobile handsets—the country captures only a thin slice of the overall value generated by the businesses being served by local units.

Becoming a powerhouse requires success across entire value chains, starting with the intellectual property that tends to command a premium. One prerequisite for this is innovation, on which India’s record has been unimpressive so far. We must double-down on new ideas for India to transition from being a technology adopter to a tech developer.

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The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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