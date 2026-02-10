Mint Quick Edit | Foreign buyers of Indian equity are back at last: Will this trend endure?
Overseas investors are returning to Indian equities after months of heavy selling. Credit renewed optimism over an India-US trade deal. It’ll take more than that, though, for a durable turnaround.
Foreign investment in Indian equities got off to a good start in February. By Friday, more than ₹8,100 crore worth of Indian shares had been bought by foreign portfolio investors. This follows their liquidation of over ₹62,000 crore worth of stocks in the previous three months.