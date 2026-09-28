Mint Quick Edit | Foreign direct investment inflows are looking up: Can this upturn be sustained?

How long will investor interest in India languish? The latest release of foreign direct investment (FDI) data should cue optimism. FDI equity inflows into India in April-June rose 6% to $19.8 billion, as official numbers show.
Japan was the top investor, bringing $5.7 billion and Singapore second with $5.2 billion, followed by Mauritius, Netherlands, the US and UAE.
These countries have long been major sources of FDI for India, with Japan among the earliest to help India build its manufacturing capabilities, starting before India opened up its economy. FDI from the US dropped 76% to $1.34 billion in the first quarter of 2026-27.