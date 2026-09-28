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Mint Quick Edit | Foreign direct investment inflows are looking up: Can this upturn be sustained?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read28 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Overall, the rise in FDI hints of a potential revival in India’s allure as a place to invest.
Overall, the rise in FDI hints of a potential revival in India’s allure as a place to invest. (Bloomberg)
Summary

With overseas equity-project investments in India having risen to $19.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026-27, there’s space for optimism. As global corporate decisions get increasingly complex, it’s vital for India to send out the right signals.

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How long will investor interest in India languish? The latest release of foreign direct investment (FDI) data should cue optimism. FDI equity inflows into India in April-June rose 6% to $19.8 billion, as official numbers show.

How long will investor interest in India languish? The latest release of foreign direct investment (FDI) data should cue optimism. FDI equity inflows into India in April-June rose 6% to $19.8 billion, as official numbers show.

Japan was the top investor, bringing $5.7 billion and Singapore second with $5.2 billion, followed by Mauritius, Netherlands, the US and UAE.

Japan was the top investor, bringing $5.7 billion and Singapore second with $5.2 billion, followed by Mauritius, Netherlands, the US and UAE.

These countries have long been major sources of FDI for India, with Japan among the earliest to help India build its manufacturing capabilities, starting before India opened up its economy. FDI from the US dropped 76% to $1.34 billion in the first quarter of 2026-27.

This may reflect a grand shift in investor focus towards artificial intelligence development, in which we lag global leaders, even as the government pitches India as a data-centre hub.

Overall, though, the rise in FDI hints of a potential revival in India’s allure as a place to invest. A manufacturing boom requires integration with global supply chains, which gives geopolitics a role in how FDI moves globally.

The signals that India sends the world now matter more than they did half a decade ago. This would include signals of investment safety and dispute-resolution reliability.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Foreign direct investment inflows are looking up: Can this upturn be sustained?

Mint Quick Edit | Foreign direct investment inflows are looking up: Can this upturn be sustained?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read28 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Overall, the rise in FDI hints of a potential revival in India’s allure as a place to invest.
Overall, the rise in FDI hints of a potential revival in India’s allure as a place to invest. (Bloomberg)
Summary

With overseas equity-project investments in India having risen to $19.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026-27, there’s space for optimism. As global corporate decisions get increasingly complex, it’s vital for India to send out the right signals.

Gift this article

How long will investor interest in India languish? The latest release of foreign direct investment (FDI) data should cue optimism. FDI equity inflows into India in April-June rose 6% to $19.8 billion, as official numbers show.

How long will investor interest in India languish? The latest release of foreign direct investment (FDI) data should cue optimism. FDI equity inflows into India in April-June rose 6% to $19.8 billion, as official numbers show.

Japan was the top investor, bringing $5.7 billion and Singapore second with $5.2 billion, followed by Mauritius, Netherlands, the US and UAE.

Japan was the top investor, bringing $5.7 billion and Singapore second with $5.2 billion, followed by Mauritius, Netherlands, the US and UAE.

These countries have long been major sources of FDI for India, with Japan among the earliest to help India build its manufacturing capabilities, starting before India opened up its economy. FDI from the US dropped 76% to $1.34 billion in the first quarter of 2026-27.

This may reflect a grand shift in investor focus towards artificial intelligence development, in which we lag global leaders, even as the government pitches India as a data-centre hub.

Overall, though, the rise in FDI hints of a potential revival in India’s allure as a place to invest. A manufacturing boom requires integration with global supply chains, which gives geopolitics a role in how FDI moves globally.

The signals that India sends the world now matter more than they did half a decade ago. This would include signals of investment safety and dispute-resolution reliability.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Foreign direct investment inflows are looking up: Can this upturn be sustained?
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