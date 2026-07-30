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Mint Quick Edit | What global tech-stock volatility says about AI-prompted market speculation

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read30 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Share movements suggest that excitement around an AI build-up has begun to cool off.
Share movements suggest that excitement around an AI build-up has begun to cool off.
Summary

Asian stock markets have been shaken lately, with chipmaker stocks like SK Hynix on a sharp slide. The shares of Indian IT service companies like TCS and Infosys seem in recovery mode, meanwhile. Signs of a rebalance?

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Globally fancied stocks of some chipmakers have been battered lately. On Wednesday, Asian markets fell, with South Korea leading the losses. Its Kospi index dropped by over 11% and has now lost more than two-fifths of its value since its peak in June. Taiwan’s market index slid 5% and Japan’s Nikkei 2.6%.

Globally fancied stocks of some chipmakers have been battered lately. On Wednesday, Asian markets fell, with South Korea leading the losses. Its Kospi index dropped by over 11% and has now lost more than two-fifths of its value since its peak in June. Taiwan’s market index slid 5% and Japan’s Nikkei 2.6%.

Also Read | SK Hynix: can South Korea’s golden goose lay more eggs?
Also Read | SK Hynix: can South Korea’s golden goose lay more eggs?

Shares of South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix fell 9% after its sixfold jump in earnings failed to impress investors. While demand for its memory chips that run alongside AI processors evidently remains strong, the stock market debut this week of Chinese rival ChangXin might have drawn some chip investors away.

Also Read | Global economists have flagged an AI risk that India is highly vulnerable to

In America, the world’s top AI chip company Nvidia has seen its share price descend from its peak earlier this year. Other share movements also suggest that excitement around an AI build-up has begun to cool off.

Also Read | Long reign: how artificial intelligence could reinforce the dollar’s dominance

If AI plays were in overbought territory, Indian tech service firms may have been in an oversold zone. Perhaps a rebalance was in order. Shares of Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services posted double-digit gains this month.

Uncertainty over whether they’ll end up as victims or beneficiaries of the rise of AI hasn’t lifted yet. This invites speculative bets.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | What global tech-stock volatility says about AI-prompted market speculation

Mint Quick Edit | What global tech-stock volatility says about AI-prompted market speculation

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read30 Jul 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Share movements suggest that excitement around an AI build-up has begun to cool off.
Share movements suggest that excitement around an AI build-up has begun to cool off.
Summary

Asian stock markets have been shaken lately, with chipmaker stocks like SK Hynix on a sharp slide. The shares of Indian IT service companies like TCS and Infosys seem in recovery mode, meanwhile. Signs of a rebalance?

Gift this article

Globally fancied stocks of some chipmakers have been battered lately. On Wednesday, Asian markets fell, with South Korea leading the losses. Its Kospi index dropped by over 11% and has now lost more than two-fifths of its value since its peak in June. Taiwan’s market index slid 5% and Japan’s Nikkei 2.6%.

Globally fancied stocks of some chipmakers have been battered lately. On Wednesday, Asian markets fell, with South Korea leading the losses. Its Kospi index dropped by over 11% and has now lost more than two-fifths of its value since its peak in June. Taiwan’s market index slid 5% and Japan’s Nikkei 2.6%.

Also Read | SK Hynix: can South Korea’s golden goose lay more eggs?
Also Read | SK Hynix: can South Korea’s golden goose lay more eggs?

Shares of South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix fell 9% after its sixfold jump in earnings failed to impress investors. While demand for its memory chips that run alongside AI processors evidently remains strong, the stock market debut this week of Chinese rival ChangXin might have drawn some chip investors away.

Also Read | Global economists have flagged an AI risk that India is highly vulnerable to

In America, the world’s top AI chip company Nvidia has seen its share price descend from its peak earlier this year. Other share movements also suggest that excitement around an AI build-up has begun to cool off.

Also Read | Long reign: how artificial intelligence could reinforce the dollar’s dominance

If AI plays were in overbought territory, Indian tech service firms may have been in an oversold zone. Perhaps a rebalance was in order. Shares of Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services posted double-digit gains this month.

Uncertainty over whether they’ll end up as victims or beneficiaries of the rise of AI hasn’t lifted yet. This invites speculative bets.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | What global tech-stock volatility says about AI-prompted market speculation
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