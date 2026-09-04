Mint Quick Edit | Gold price slump: past the peak of its glitter or just a momentary loss of lustre?

Gold, a recent star performer for investors, seems to have run into rough times. By Wednesday, its prices had fallen for seven sessions in a row, even as West Asia erupted again in armed hostility between the US and Iran. Such a deterioration in global economic conditions ought to have given gold a lift. Yet, prices fell.
Gold owes this pain to a stronger dollar amid expectations of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Since it is traded in dollars, greenback gains make non-US purchases of the metal dearer, deterring consumer demand.