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Mint Quick Edit | Gold price slump: past the peak of its glitter or just a momentary loss of lustre?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read4 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Earlier, gold had soared partly as part of the global ‘dollar debasement’ trade.
Earlier, gold had soared partly as part of the global ‘dollar debasement’ trade.
Summary

A flare-up of war in West Asia has shaken oil, bond and other markets again, but, curiously, gold prices have slid amid rising uncertainty. Are the dynamics that gave gold its spectacular global bull run shifting?

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Gold, a recent star performer for investors, seems to have run into rough times. By Wednesday, its prices had fallen for seven sessions in a row, even as West Asia erupted again in armed hostility between the US and Iran. Such a deterioration in global economic conditions ought to have given gold a lift. Yet, prices fell.

Gold, a recent star performer for investors, seems to have run into rough times. By Wednesday, its prices had fallen for seven sessions in a row, even as West Asia erupted again in armed hostility between the US and Iran. Such a deterioration in global economic conditions ought to have given gold a lift. Yet, prices fell.

Gold owes this pain to a stronger dollar amid expectations of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Since it is traded in dollars, greenback gains make non-US purchases of the metal dearer, deterring consumer demand.

Gold owes this pain to a stronger dollar amid expectations of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Since it is traded in dollars, greenback gains make non-US purchases of the metal dearer, deterring consumer demand.

Earlier, gold had soared partly as part of the global ‘dollar debasement’ trade, just as Bitcoin had, but this force may have gotten outweighed by an investor shift to US Treasury and other bonds whose yields have hardened. War clouds over the Strait of Hormuz have driven up crude oil prices as well as inflation risks.

Unsurprisingly, traders are reportedly assigning a two-thirds probability to the Fed raising its key policy rate this month. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewed call for people to buy less gold is part of an effort to conserve dollars. What’s hard to tell at this point is whether gold can regain its past uncertainty driven peak.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Gold price slump: past the peak of its glitter or just a momentary loss of lustre?

Mint Quick Edit | Gold price slump: past the peak of its glitter or just a momentary loss of lustre?

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read4 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Earlier, gold had soared partly as part of the global ‘dollar debasement’ trade.
Earlier, gold had soared partly as part of the global ‘dollar debasement’ trade.
Summary

A flare-up of war in West Asia has shaken oil, bond and other markets again, but, curiously, gold prices have slid amid rising uncertainty. Are the dynamics that gave gold its spectacular global bull run shifting?

Gift this article

Gold, a recent star performer for investors, seems to have run into rough times. By Wednesday, its prices had fallen for seven sessions in a row, even as West Asia erupted again in armed hostility between the US and Iran. Such a deterioration in global economic conditions ought to have given gold a lift. Yet, prices fell.

Gold, a recent star performer for investors, seems to have run into rough times. By Wednesday, its prices had fallen for seven sessions in a row, even as West Asia erupted again in armed hostility between the US and Iran. Such a deterioration in global economic conditions ought to have given gold a lift. Yet, prices fell.

Gold owes this pain to a stronger dollar amid expectations of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Since it is traded in dollars, greenback gains make non-US purchases of the metal dearer, deterring consumer demand.

Gold owes this pain to a stronger dollar amid expectations of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Since it is traded in dollars, greenback gains make non-US purchases of the metal dearer, deterring consumer demand.

Earlier, gold had soared partly as part of the global ‘dollar debasement’ trade, just as Bitcoin had, but this force may have gotten outweighed by an investor shift to US Treasury and other bonds whose yields have hardened. War clouds over the Strait of Hormuz have driven up crude oil prices as well as inflation risks.

Unsurprisingly, traders are reportedly assigning a two-thirds probability to the Fed raising its key policy rate this month. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s renewed call for people to buy less gold is part of an effort to conserve dollars. What’s hard to tell at this point is whether gold can regain its past uncertainty driven peak.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | Gold price slump: past the peak of its glitter or just a momentary loss of lustre?
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