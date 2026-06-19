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Mint Quick Edit | This era’s gold rush among central banks reflects risks that once seemed distant

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read19 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
In the last four years, an increasing number of central banks, including India’s, have brought their gold back home from vaults in the US and UK.
In the last four years, an increasing number of central banks, including India’s, have brought their gold back home from vaults in the US and UK.(REUTERS)
Summary

More and more countries—India included—have sought custody of reserves in the form of what Keynes called a 'barbarous relic.’ But then, this bullion build-up tells us something about the shape of global affairs.

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One manifestation of the trust deficit faced by the world that Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to at the G7 meeting this week in France shines out: gold purchases by central banks.

One manifestation of the trust deficit faced by the world that Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to at the G7 meeting this week in France shines out: gold purchases by central banks.

Also Read | India has a golden opportunity to reset its relationship with gold
Also Read | India has a golden opportunity to reset its relationship with gold

In the last four years, an increasing number of them, including India’s, have brought their gold back home from vaults in New York and London, according to a survey of such reserves by the World Gold Council.

Of the survey’s 74 respondents, 9% said they had increased domestic storage over the past 12 months, up from 5% the previous year. Another 10% reported having diversified their overseas vault locations, up from 2%.

Also Read | Why do Indians buy gold? The investment motive has been dominant lately

Geopolitical factors appear to be behind this trend, which gained force after the US seizure of Russian assets in 2022. Even countries with calm ties with America were rattled by that. France, a Nato member, has repatriated 129 tonnes of gold held in New York over the past year. India reportedly got back plenty too, though mostly from the UK.

Also Read | Eichengreen: Central banks are stacking gold as a hedge against deglobalization

It all adds up to a world short of confidence in a fair world order. The resultant uncertainty is ironic, for it has led central banks to behave like investors who see gold as something that can survive a collapse of the whole financial world.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | This era’s gold rush among central banks reflects risks that once seemed distant

Mint Quick Edit | This era’s gold rush among central banks reflects risks that once seemed distant

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read19 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
In the last four years, an increasing number of central banks, including India’s, have brought their gold back home from vaults in the US and UK.
In the last four years, an increasing number of central banks, including India’s, have brought their gold back home from vaults in the US and UK.(REUTERS)
Summary

More and more countries—India included—have sought custody of reserves in the form of what Keynes called a 'barbarous relic.’ But then, this bullion build-up tells us something about the shape of global affairs.

Gift this article

One manifestation of the trust deficit faced by the world that Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to at the G7 meeting this week in France shines out: gold purchases by central banks.

One manifestation of the trust deficit faced by the world that Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to at the G7 meeting this week in France shines out: gold purchases by central banks.

Also Read | India has a golden opportunity to reset its relationship with gold
Also Read | India has a golden opportunity to reset its relationship with gold

In the last four years, an increasing number of them, including India’s, have brought their gold back home from vaults in New York and London, according to a survey of such reserves by the World Gold Council.

Of the survey’s 74 respondents, 9% said they had increased domestic storage over the past 12 months, up from 5% the previous year. Another 10% reported having diversified their overseas vault locations, up from 2%.

Also Read | Why do Indians buy gold? The investment motive has been dominant lately

Geopolitical factors appear to be behind this trend, which gained force after the US seizure of Russian assets in 2022. Even countries with calm ties with America were rattled by that. France, a Nato member, has repatriated 129 tonnes of gold held in New York over the past year. India reportedly got back plenty too, though mostly from the UK.

Also Read | Eichengreen: Central banks are stacking gold as a hedge against deglobalization

It all adds up to a world short of confidence in a fair world order. The resultant uncertainty is ironic, for it has led central banks to behave like investors who see gold as something that can survive a collapse of the whole financial world.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | This era’s gold rush among central banks reflects risks that once seemed distant
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