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Mint Quick Edit | The government should rethink its role in Indian farming as part of its reforms express

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read8 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Indian agriculture is based on private land ownership, but the state looms large over the sector.
Indian agriculture is based on private land ownership, but the state looms large over the sector. (AFP)
Summary

China’s story of market reforms began with agriculture. India’s farming rigidities differ but need easing too. Hard as this task is, the Centre should renew its effort to fix what ails this sector—guided by market principles.

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China’s embrace of market reforms in the late 1970s, as legend has it, began in Xiaogang village, where farmer families struck a secret pact to defy collective farming by splitting up commune land and keeping profits private after meeting the state’s harvest quota.

China’s embrace of market reforms in the late 1970s, as legend has it, began in Xiaogang village, where farmer families struck a secret pact to defy collective farming by splitting up commune land and keeping profits private after meeting the state’s harvest quota.

Yields soared, the idea spread, rivalry rose, Beijing noted what the profit motive could achieve and adopted it as policy.

Yields soared, the idea spread, rivalry rose, Beijing noted what the profit motive could achieve and adopted it as policy.

Also Read | India’s need of the moment: A farm revolution led by AI-driven automation

Indian agriculture is based on private land ownership, but the state looms large over the sector. While granary pile-ups make news, food supply has responded too slowly to dietary shifts as India’s economy emerges.

Also Read | Fuel, fertilizer, forex: how three revolutions could secure India’s economy

Shaped by state procurement, our carbs-heavy harvests may even be turning into a national health risk. And input subsidies don’t just distort consumer demand and farming costs alike, but in cases like fertilizer, often harm the soil too.

Also Read | Fixing fertilizer subsidies without fixing prices is half a reform

Keeping nutrition cheap is a worthy aim, but cash support can be Aadhaar-aimed at the needy while space is made for price flexibility—not just to reflect real costs along the value chain, but also sway demand and supply.

Sure, farm reforms are very hard to sell. An earlier attempt ran into farmer resistance. But a plan that’s broader in scope might be worth a try.

Gift this article

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The government should rethink its role in Indian farming as part of its reforms express

Mint Quick Edit | The government should rethink its role in Indian farming as part of its reforms express

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read8 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Indian agriculture is based on private land ownership, but the state looms large over the sector.
Indian agriculture is based on private land ownership, but the state looms large over the sector. (AFP)
Summary

China’s story of market reforms began with agriculture. India’s farming rigidities differ but need easing too. Hard as this task is, the Centre should renew its effort to fix what ails this sector—guided by market principles.

Gift this article

China’s embrace of market reforms in the late 1970s, as legend has it, began in Xiaogang village, where farmer families struck a secret pact to defy collective farming by splitting up commune land and keeping profits private after meeting the state’s harvest quota.

China’s embrace of market reforms in the late 1970s, as legend has it, began in Xiaogang village, where farmer families struck a secret pact to defy collective farming by splitting up commune land and keeping profits private after meeting the state’s harvest quota.

Yields soared, the idea spread, rivalry rose, Beijing noted what the profit motive could achieve and adopted it as policy.

Yields soared, the idea spread, rivalry rose, Beijing noted what the profit motive could achieve and adopted it as policy.

Also Read | India’s need of the moment: A farm revolution led by AI-driven automation

Indian agriculture is based on private land ownership, but the state looms large over the sector. While granary pile-ups make news, food supply has responded too slowly to dietary shifts as India’s economy emerges.

Also Read | Fuel, fertilizer, forex: how three revolutions could secure India’s economy

Shaped by state procurement, our carbs-heavy harvests may even be turning into a national health risk. And input subsidies don’t just distort consumer demand and farming costs alike, but in cases like fertilizer, often harm the soil too.

Also Read | Fixing fertilizer subsidies without fixing prices is half a reform

Keeping nutrition cheap is a worthy aim, but cash support can be Aadhaar-aimed at the needy while space is made for price flexibility—not just to reflect real costs along the value chain, but also sway demand and supply.

Sure, farm reforms are very hard to sell. An earlier attempt ran into farmer resistance. But a plan that’s broader in scope might be worth a try.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The government should rethink its role in Indian farming as part of its reforms express
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