Mystery shrouds the prospect of official talks between the US and Iran to stop the war in West Asia, but reports have emerged of feelers from America in the shape of a 15-point ceasefire plan sent via Pakistan.
Mint Quick Edit | A gulf too wide? Peace talks or not, brace for a US-Iran showdown over Hormuz
SummaryThe gap between America’s reported 15-point ceasefire proposal and Iran’s recently expanded list of demands is much too wide. A military battle for the control of Hormuz still looks dangerously likely.
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