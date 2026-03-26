Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Quick Edit | A gulf too wide? Peace talks or not, brace for a US-Iran showdown over Hormuz

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read26 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
America is stepping up its force deployments while Iran seems unlikely to ease its Hormuz chokehold that’s holding the world ransom.
America is stepping up its force deployments while Iran seems unlikely to ease its Hormuz chokehold that’s holding the world ransom.(REUTERS)
Summary

The gap between America’s reported 15-point ceasefire proposal and Iran’s recently expanded list of demands is much too wide. A military battle for the control of Hormuz still looks dangerously likely.

Gift this article

Mystery shrouds the prospect of official talks between the US and Iran to stop the war in West Asia, but reports have emerged of feelers from America in the shape of a 15-point ceasefire plan sent via Pakistan.

Mystery shrouds the prospect of official talks between the US and Iran to stop the war in West Asia, but reports have emerged of feelers from America in the shape of a 15-point ceasefire plan sent via Pakistan.

Also Read | War shock: Is the ‘TACO’ era of US equities nearing its end?
Also Read | War shock: Is the ‘TACO’ era of US equities nearing its end?

The US reportedly wants Iran’s nuclear facilities dismantled, stockpile of enriched uranium handed over, nuclear-weapon ambitions renounced and missile threat capped, plus the Strait of Hormuz opened and more, all in lieu of relief from bombs and sanctions.

Also Read | Misguided fury: America has missed the big irony of its war against Iran

Iran recently reiterated its right to enrich uranium while asking for reparations and a no-aggression commitment as conditions to stop its attacks. To this list, it later added a closure of all US military bases in the region and formal control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Currency war alert: Could Hormuz flare up into a dollar-yuan battle?

These are maximum-payoff positions on both sides. Any deal would involve give-and-take. Can that happen? America is stepping up its force deployments while Iran seems unlikely to ease its Hormuz chokehold that’s holding the world ransom.

Which side, if any, will back down is far from clear, but their eyeroll-worthy demands show that the gulf between the warring sides is much too wide to pin hopes of peace on. A Hormuz showdown is clearly still on the cards.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | A gulf too wide? Peace talks or not, brace for a US-Iran showdown over Hormuz

Mint Quick Edit | A gulf too wide? Peace talks or not, brace for a US-Iran showdown over Hormuz

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read26 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
America is stepping up its force deployments while Iran seems unlikely to ease its Hormuz chokehold that’s holding the world ransom.
America is stepping up its force deployments while Iran seems unlikely to ease its Hormuz chokehold that’s holding the world ransom.(REUTERS)
Summary

The gap between America’s reported 15-point ceasefire proposal and Iran’s recently expanded list of demands is much too wide. A military battle for the control of Hormuz still looks dangerously likely.

Gift this article

Mystery shrouds the prospect of official talks between the US and Iran to stop the war in West Asia, but reports have emerged of feelers from America in the shape of a 15-point ceasefire plan sent via Pakistan.

Mystery shrouds the prospect of official talks between the US and Iran to stop the war in West Asia, but reports have emerged of feelers from America in the shape of a 15-point ceasefire plan sent via Pakistan.

Also Read | War shock: Is the ‘TACO’ era of US equities nearing its end?
Also Read | War shock: Is the ‘TACO’ era of US equities nearing its end?

The US reportedly wants Iran’s nuclear facilities dismantled, stockpile of enriched uranium handed over, nuclear-weapon ambitions renounced and missile threat capped, plus the Strait of Hormuz opened and more, all in lieu of relief from bombs and sanctions.

Also Read | Misguided fury: America has missed the big irony of its war against Iran

Iran recently reiterated its right to enrich uranium while asking for reparations and a no-aggression commitment as conditions to stop its attacks. To this list, it later added a closure of all US military bases in the region and formal control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | Currency war alert: Could Hormuz flare up into a dollar-yuan battle?

These are maximum-payoff positions on both sides. Any deal would involve give-and-take. Can that happen? America is stepping up its force deployments while Iran seems unlikely to ease its Hormuz chokehold that’s holding the world ransom.

Which side, if any, will back down is far from clear, but their eyeroll-worthy demands show that the gulf between the warring sides is much too wide to pin hopes of peace on. A Hormuz showdown is clearly still on the cards.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | A gulf too wide? Peace talks or not, brace for a US-Iran showdown over Hormuz
Read Next Story