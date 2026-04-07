Effects of the global disruptions resulting from America and Israel’s war on Iran have started to show on India’s economy. On Monday, the final HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, showed a fall to 57.5 in March from 58.1 in February, marking the slowest rate of expansion in 14 months.
Mint Quick Edit | The Gulf war’s impact is visible in Purchasing Managers’ Index readings for March
SummaryBusiness activity trackers paint a picture that’s not all gloom, but worrisome all the same as war-imposed costs begin to take effect. With no end in sight to the ongoing hostilities, how much worse could it get?
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