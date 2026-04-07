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Mint Quick Edit | The Gulf war’s impact is visible in Purchasing Managers’ Index readings for March

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read7 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The final HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a fall in March that marks the slowest rate of expansion in 14 months.
The final HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a fall in March that marks the slowest rate of expansion in 14 months.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Business activity trackers paint a picture that’s not all gloom, but worrisome all the same as war-imposed costs begin to take effect. With no end in sight to the ongoing hostilities, how much worse could it get?

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Effects of the global disruptions resulting from America and Israel’s war on Iran have started to show on India’s economy. On Monday, the final HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, showed a fall to 57.5 in March from 58.1 in February, marking the slowest rate of expansion in 14 months.

Effects of the global disruptions resulting from America and Israel’s war on Iran have started to show on India’s economy. On Monday, the final HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, showed a fall to 57.5 in March from 58.1 in February, marking the slowest rate of expansion in 14 months.

This follows a bigger fall in the manufacturing PMI to 53.9 in March from 56.9, the lowest level in nearly four years.

This follows a bigger fall in the manufacturing PMI to 53.9 in March from 56.9, the lowest level in nearly four years.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | India’s manufacturing sector: More robust than we thought

Relatively speaking, the services sector has done better. Not only has it outperformed the factory sector, it remains above its long-span average of 54.4. Encouragingly, foreign orders climbed to their second highest on record while job creation picked up by the PMI was the strongest since mid-2025.

Also Read | West Asia war may reshape global order. Is India ready?

Yet, an overall loss in economic momentum now seems clear. A war-driven rise in input costs might already be weighing on demand. India’s high dependence on oil imports is just one point of exposure to this external shock.

Also Read | The oil shock should push India to give its economy the resilience it needs

The longer the war lasts, the steeper will be the inflation, growth and other challenges we face. Unfortunately, there is no sign of an end to hostilities. Business activity in India may yet find it harder to escape the consequences.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The Gulf war’s impact is visible in Purchasing Managers’ Index readings for March

Mint Quick Edit | The Gulf war’s impact is visible in Purchasing Managers’ Index readings for March

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read7 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The final HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a fall in March that marks the slowest rate of expansion in 14 months.
The final HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a fall in March that marks the slowest rate of expansion in 14 months.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Business activity trackers paint a picture that’s not all gloom, but worrisome all the same as war-imposed costs begin to take effect. With no end in sight to the ongoing hostilities, how much worse could it get?

Gift this article

Effects of the global disruptions resulting from America and Israel’s war on Iran have started to show on India’s economy. On Monday, the final HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, showed a fall to 57.5 in March from 58.1 in February, marking the slowest rate of expansion in 14 months.

Effects of the global disruptions resulting from America and Israel’s war on Iran have started to show on India’s economy. On Monday, the final HSBC India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, showed a fall to 57.5 in March from 58.1 in February, marking the slowest rate of expansion in 14 months.

This follows a bigger fall in the manufacturing PMI to 53.9 in March from 56.9, the lowest level in nearly four years.

This follows a bigger fall in the manufacturing PMI to 53.9 in March from 56.9, the lowest level in nearly four years.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | India’s manufacturing sector: More robust than we thought

Relatively speaking, the services sector has done better. Not only has it outperformed the factory sector, it remains above its long-span average of 54.4. Encouragingly, foreign orders climbed to their second highest on record while job creation picked up by the PMI was the strongest since mid-2025.

Also Read | West Asia war may reshape global order. Is India ready?

Yet, an overall loss in economic momentum now seems clear. A war-driven rise in input costs might already be weighing on demand. India’s high dependence on oil imports is just one point of exposure to this external shock.

Also Read | The oil shock should push India to give its economy the resilience it needs

The longer the war lasts, the steeper will be the inflation, growth and other challenges we face. Unfortunately, there is no sign of an end to hostilities. Business activity in India may yet find it harder to escape the consequences.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | The Gulf war’s impact is visible in Purchasing Managers’ Index readings for March
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