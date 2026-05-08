It seems like the script of a horror film. Three confirmed cases of hantavirus and five suspected ones among 150 people aboard a cruise ship that left Argentina last month have sent global health authorities into a tizzy.
Mint Quick Edit | The latest ‘huh-what’ virus should refresh a key learning from the covid nightmare
SummaryA hantavirus scare aboard a cruise ship should remind us of our own role in increasing human vulnerability to viruses that can leap from one species to another—and nudge us to stay vigilant.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More