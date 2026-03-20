After HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned in an abrupt move that the board led by his interim replacement Keki Mistry was reportedly baffled by, stakeholder attention was drawn to what the former may have meant by practices in his observation over the past two years being incongruent with his personal “values and ethics,” which is what he cited to explain his sudden departure. Chakraborty didn’t elaborate.
Mint Quick Edit | HDFC Bank chair’s abrupt exit: Three facts could reassure its stakeholders
SummaryHDFC Bank’s stock was hit by the sudden resignation of its chairman, who cited a divergence of values and ethics. Yet, there’s much that its stakeholders could draw comfort from, including an RBI statement on its governance and finances.
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