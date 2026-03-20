Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Quick Edit | HDFC Bank chair’s abrupt exit: Three facts could reassure its stakeholders

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read20 Mar 2026, 07:01 AM IST
The resignation of its chairman put HDFC Bank in an awkward spot.
The resignation of its chairman put HDFC Bank in an awkward spot. (Mint)
Summary

HDFC Bank’s stock was hit by the sudden resignation of its chairman, who cited a divergence of values and ethics. Yet, there’s much that its stakeholders could draw comfort from, including an RBI statement on its governance and finances.

Gift this article

After HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned in an abrupt move that the board led by his interim replacement Keki Mistry was reportedly baffled by, stakeholder attention was drawn to what the former may have meant by practices in his observation over the past two years being incongruent with his personal “values and ethics,” which is what he cited to explain his sudden departure. Chakraborty didn’t elaborate.

After HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned in an abrupt move that the board led by his interim replacement Keki Mistry was reportedly baffled by, stakeholder attention was drawn to what the former may have meant by practices in his observation over the past two years being incongruent with his personal “values and ethics,” which is what he cited to explain his sudden departure. Chakraborty didn’t elaborate.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Tech can reorient banks and replace humans—but should it?

“There are no other material reasons for my resignation,” he wrote in his resignation letter. According to Mistry, he didn’t list any particular issue when asked by the board. But it put HDFC Bank in an awkward spot, with its share losing 5.1% of its value on Thursday.

Also Read | Indian banks are in good shape but RBI must step up its vigil on systemic risks

That the rest of the market took a tumble is another matter, with benchmark indices ending 3.3% lower.

Also Read | Banking question: Has the credit-deposit ratio lost its relevance?

The bank’s investors, customers, employees, et al, may find reassurance in three facts. One, that a professional of Mistry’s stature swiftly filled the vacancy. Two, the Reserve Bank of India announced that there were “no material concerns” on the bank’s “conduct or governance” and that its finances are sound. And three, a vague reference to value congruence is not an allegation of wrongdoing.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | HDFC Bank chair’s abrupt exit: Three facts could reassure its stakeholders

Mint Quick Edit | HDFC Bank chair’s abrupt exit: Three facts could reassure its stakeholders

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read20 Mar 2026, 07:01 AM IST
The resignation of its chairman put HDFC Bank in an awkward spot.
The resignation of its chairman put HDFC Bank in an awkward spot. (Mint)
Summary

HDFC Bank’s stock was hit by the sudden resignation of its chairman, who cited a divergence of values and ethics. Yet, there’s much that its stakeholders could draw comfort from, including an RBI statement on its governance and finances.

Gift this article

After HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned in an abrupt move that the board led by his interim replacement Keki Mistry was reportedly baffled by, stakeholder attention was drawn to what the former may have meant by practices in his observation over the past two years being incongruent with his personal “values and ethics,” which is what he cited to explain his sudden departure. Chakraborty didn’t elaborate.

After HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty resigned in an abrupt move that the board led by his interim replacement Keki Mistry was reportedly baffled by, stakeholder attention was drawn to what the former may have meant by practices in his observation over the past two years being incongruent with his personal “values and ethics,” which is what he cited to explain his sudden departure. Chakraborty didn’t elaborate.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Tech can reorient banks and replace humans—but should it?

“There are no other material reasons for my resignation,” he wrote in his resignation letter. According to Mistry, he didn’t list any particular issue when asked by the board. But it put HDFC Bank in an awkward spot, with its share losing 5.1% of its value on Thursday.

Also Read | Indian banks are in good shape but RBI must step up its vigil on systemic risks

That the rest of the market took a tumble is another matter, with benchmark indices ending 3.3% lower.

Also Read | Banking question: Has the credit-deposit ratio lost its relevance?

The bank’s investors, customers, employees, et al, may find reassurance in three facts. One, that a professional of Mistry’s stature swiftly filled the vacancy. Two, the Reserve Bank of India announced that there were “no material concerns” on the bank’s “conduct or governance” and that its finances are sound. And three, a vague reference to value congruence is not an allegation of wrongdoing.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | HDFC Bank chair’s abrupt exit: Three facts could reassure its stakeholders
Read Next Story