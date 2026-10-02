Mint Quick Edit | Heed the finance ministry's caution—India can’t take its growth performance for granted

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read2 Oct 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Overall, the finance ministry's assessment has a cautious tone, which should keep policymakers on their toes. (Hindustan Times)
Summary
The government has sought to temper expectations of the Indian economy’s growth momentum as challenges stiffen. Rightly so. Policymakers need to stay on their toes.

Amid all the flux in the global economy, the finance ministry’s economic review for September is reassuring but also sobering. Though it sees India’s economy growing 7.3% in the July-September quarter, an enviably high rate, the momentum may be slowing. Domestic and external challenges abound, making it harder to hold that pace.

The impact of weak monsoon rains on farm output, high oil import bills, inflation trends and globally hardening interest rates could all weigh on the economy. “India cannot afford to take its growth performance for granted,” it said. Weaponization of supply chains and geopolitical polarization are intensifying in its analysis. Overall, its assessment has a cautious tone, which should keep policymakers on their toes.

Monthly indicators of economic activity, thankfully, have held up well. September’s purchasing managers’ index reading for manufacturing was at 55.1, up from 52.8 in August, and the month’s gross GST revenue mop-up of 2.04 trillion was 15% over last year’s level.

India’s stock market, though, seems to have turned into a one-way street lately. It has been reacting disproportionately to bad news. When that might change is hard to bet on.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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