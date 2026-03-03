Mint Quick Edit | PMI data’s told-you-so moment: It has been tracking a factory resurgence

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read3 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
logo
The purchasing managers index (PMI) has been showing robust readings now for an extended period.(Mint)
Summary
Revised GDP data shows that India’s factory sector’s performance is sturdier than earlier thought. The purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing has been showing strong expansion for months on end. We mustn’t let this pace flag.

India’s manufacturing sector is doing better than we thought, as the Union statistics ministry’s revised GDP estimates showed last week. The purchasing managers index (PMI) could have a told-you-so moment, given how it has been showing robust readings now for an extended period.

Also Read | India’s reset GDP statistics: Good news on growth and the role of manufacturing

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, rose to a four-month high of 56.9 in February. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity while one below points to contraction. While China’s index has been in a long slump, India’s has been in expansion zone by several points for a comfortable stretch.

Also Read | Budget 2026: Manufacturing gets a big push amid global headwinds

Our rejig of GDP estimation now takes the informal sector into account better and has also sorted out potential price-linked distortions. The sector seems well-placed to expand its share of the economy, as we have long aimed for.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | US dice roll on Iran: Quick victory or long-haul self-defeat?

To be sure, our exports have been flagging and the war in West Asia has upped uncertainty over world trade and currency movements. Input costs could also escalate if energy gets costlier as a result of an oil choke. Domestic impulses of growth are crucial. In this context, a factory sector boom is reassuring. This momentum must see no let-up.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics