India’s manufacturing sector is doing better than we thought, as the Union statistics ministry’s revised GDP estimates showed last week. The purchasing managers index (PMI) could have a told-you-so moment, given how it has been showing robust readings now for an extended period.
Mint Quick Edit | PMI data’s told-you-so moment: It has been tracking a factory resurgence
SummaryRevised GDP data shows that India’s factory sector’s performance is sturdier than earlier thought. The purchasing managers’ index for manufacturing has been showing strong expansion for months on end. We mustn’t let this pace flag.
