Mint Quick Edit | The boost India can get from its billionaire boom
Summary
- India’s dollar billionaire count has risen to 334, according to the Hurun India Rich List for 2024. A new one is being created every five days. Here’s why it matters so much for the emergence of our economy.
India’s billionaire count has climbed to 334, according to the Hurun India Rich List for 2024, as the country takes an inlcreasingly central role in the wealth being created globally. India is notching up one new dollar billionaire at an average of every five days.