Mint Quick Edit | IDBI Bank’s stake sale: Progress at last
Summary
- RBI's certification of bidders as ‘fit and proper’ paves the way for the government to sell a big equity stake in the bank. This is a shot in the arm for India's languishing disinvestment programme. Can we expect more action?
The Reserve Bank of India has reportedly certified bidders for IDBI Bank as “fit and proper", paving the way for the government to sell a big equity stake in the bank. RBI’s fitness and propriety norms are meant to ensure that bidders are compliant with all the rules. With this long-awaited clearance out of the way, the Centre will now grant qualified bidders access to confidential bank data for their assessment.