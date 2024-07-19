Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | IDBI Bank’s stake sale: Progress at last

Mint Quick Edit | IDBI Bank’s stake sale: Progress at last

Livemint

  • RBI's certification of bidders as ‘fit and proper’ paves the way for the government to sell a big equity stake in the bank. This is a shot in the arm for India's languishing disinvestment programme. Can we expect more action?

The RBI has reportedly certified bidders for IDBI Bank as “fit and proper”, paving the way for the government to sell a big equity stake in the bank.

The Reserve Bank of India has reportedly certified bidders for IDBI Bank as “fit and proper", paving the way for the government to sell a big equity stake in the bank. RBI’s fitness and propriety norms are meant to ensure that bidders are compliant with all the rules. With this long-awaited clearance out of the way, the Centre will now grant qualified bidders access to confidential bank data for their assessment.

The Reserve Bank of India has reportedly certified bidders for IDBI Bank as “fit and proper", paving the way for the government to sell a big equity stake in the bank. RBI’s fitness and propriety norms are meant to ensure that bidders are compliant with all the rules. With this long-awaited clearance out of the way, the Centre will now grant qualified bidders access to confidential bank data for their assessment.

This is a shot in the arm for India’s languishing disinvestment programme, which got short shrift in the interim budget. Pleased with large dividends from state-run companies, New Delhi was thought to have lost its ardour for stake sales. In 2023-24, the Centre got 63,749.3 crore as dividends, but raised only 16,507.3 crore by offloading equity. Movement on IDBI has raised the hope that this part of the reform agenda will be given greater priority.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

This is a shot in the arm for India’s languishing disinvestment programme, which got short shrift in the interim budget. Pleased with large dividends from state-run companies, New Delhi was thought to have lost its ardour for stake sales. In 2023-24, the Centre got 63,749.3 crore as dividends, but raised only 16,507.3 crore by offloading equity. Movement on IDBI has raised the hope that this part of the reform agenda will be given greater priority.

Aso read: IDBI Bank share price jumps 7% on RBI’s ‘fit and proper’ report on bidders for privatisation

That public sector enterprises are performing well is not a good argument to retain ownership. It’s a question of whether the state should be running businesses in non-strategic sectors. It should not. But the real test of adherence to this ideal is whether the government withdraws from markets that are best left to the private sector.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.