Mint Quick Edit | IDBI Bank’s stake sale: Progress at last

This is a shot in the arm for India’s languishing disinvestment programme, which got short shrift in the interim budget. Pleased with large dividends from state-run companies, New Delhi was thought to have lost its ardour for stake sales. In 2023-24, the Centre got ₹63,749.3 crore as dividends, but raised only ₹16,507.3 crore by offloading equity. Movement on IDBI has raised the hope that this part of the reform agenda will be given greater priority.

