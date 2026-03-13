The 32 member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) are expected to release a collective 400 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves in a bid to cool market prices.
Mint Quick Edit | Will the IEA’s oil release of 400 million barrels relieve the world of its oil shock?
SummaryThe IEA’s biggest coordinated oil release ever is meant to calm war-hit energy markets. But the extra oil that flows out of these strategic reserves on a daily basis would only be a fraction of the volume that used to exit the Gulf before Iran’s Hormuz blockade.
The 32 member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA) are expected to release a collective 400 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves in a bid to cool market prices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More