Mint Quick Edit | Will the IEA’s oil release of 400 million barrels relieve the world of its oil shock?

Will it make a difference? What we must look at is the flow of oil, not its stock. On average, 2025 saw about 14 million barrels of crude oil (and 5 million barrels of oil products) exit the Gulf daily via Hormuz. By one estimate, IEA stocks can flow out at a daily maximum rate of 3 million barrels, and that too only after a while. Other sources and Hormuz-bypass pipelines could add to market supply, but the world would still be left with a shortfall.