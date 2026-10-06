Have West Asia’s oil exporters found a way to bypass the Strait of Hormuz? So it would seem from latest Kpler data showing shipments from the region, excluding Iran’s, hit 18.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for a stretch in the final week of September, crossing the 18 million bpd pre-war average. Since these figures exclude oil traffic through the strait that might have passed without being detected, the actual flow might be even higher.
Mint Quick Edit | If barrels of oil are flowing freely from West Asia again, shouldn’t prices soften?
About the Author
The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More