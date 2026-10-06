Mint Quick Edit | If barrels of oil are flowing freely from West Asia again, shouldn’t prices soften?

Have West Asia’s oil exporters found a way to bypass the Strait of Hormuz? So it would seem from latest Kpler data showing shipments from the region, excluding Iran’s, hit 18.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for a stretch in the final week of September, crossing the 18 million bpd pre-war average. Since these figures exclude oil traffic through the strait that might have passed without being detected, the actual flow might be even higher.
Have West Asia’s oil exporters found a way to bypass the Strait of Hormuz? So it would seem from latest Kpler data showing shipments from the region, excluding Iran’s, hit 18.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for a stretch in the final week of September, crossing the 18 million bpd pre-war average. Since these figures exclude oil traffic through the strait that might have passed without being detected, the actual flow might be even higher.
Credit for it goes to Saudi Arabia’s pipeline that links its oil fields in the east to the Red Sea on its west coast and also the UAE’s Fujairah pipeline that bypasses Hormuz. Oil markets have also been relieved by a decision of G-7 countries to release emergency stocks of crude oil and diesel.
All this has helped pull down oil prices to about $100 a barrel from $110. But that’s still far higher than the pre-war level of around $70 a barrel. So what’s the hold back?