With West Asia embroiled in conflict, global growth is set to take a hit as supply disruptions impact economies around the world. India can’t escape, given our heavy reliance on crude oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz that is currently under blockade both by Iran and the US.
Mint Quick Edit | IIP numbers are a relief: India’s industrial resilience amid a supply shock
SummaryGlobal supply disruptions are unavoidable so long as the US-Iran blockade of Hormuz is in place. But India’s index of industrial production data paints a picture that isn’t all that bad.
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