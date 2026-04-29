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Mint Quick Edit | IIP numbers are a relief: India’s industrial resilience amid a supply shock

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read29 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Though the rise in industrial production is the lowest in five months, it reveals a degree of resilience.
Though the rise in industrial production is the lowest in five months, it reveals a degree of resilience.(HT)
Summary

Global supply disruptions are unavoidable so long as the US-Iran blockade of Hormuz is in place. But India’s index of industrial production data paints a picture that isn’t all that bad.

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With West Asia embroiled in conflict, global growth is set to take a hit as supply disruptions impact economies around the world. India can’t escape, given our heavy reliance on crude oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz that is currently under blockade both by Iran and the US.

With West Asia embroiled in conflict, global growth is set to take a hit as supply disruptions impact economies around the world. India can’t escape, given our heavy reliance on crude oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz that is currently under blockade both by Iran and the US.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | India’s manufacturing sector: More robust than we thought

In this backdrop, the index of industrial production data for March released on Tuesday assumes importance as an indicator. Thankfully, the emerging picture isn’t all that bad. Industrial production, according to the index, rose 4.1% year-on-year last month even as the war raged on. Though the lowest in five months, it reveals a degree of resilience.

Also Read | K.V. Subramanian: Strike the right pin—supply, not demand, drives India’s growth

Manufacturing output, the index’s biggest component, grew 4.3% in March from a year earlier; mining output grew 5.5%. Going by use-based classification too, the expansion was broad-based, although the month’s 14.6% growth in capital goods stood out.

Also Read | We need a manufacturing revolution: Subsidy schemes won’t suffice

That said, an industrial slowdown may begin to show up later as the knock-on effects of the war’s supply squeeze on various input costs gain force. How quickly the sector recovers will depend on how soon the fighting ends. Signs of a return to normalcy seem quite dismal at the moment, though.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | IIP numbers are a relief: India’s industrial resilience amid a supply shock

Mint Quick Edit | IIP numbers are a relief: India’s industrial resilience amid a supply shock

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read29 Apr 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Though the rise in industrial production is the lowest in five months, it reveals a degree of resilience.
Though the rise in industrial production is the lowest in five months, it reveals a degree of resilience.(HT)
Summary

Global supply disruptions are unavoidable so long as the US-Iran blockade of Hormuz is in place. But India’s index of industrial production data paints a picture that isn’t all that bad.

Gift this article

With West Asia embroiled in conflict, global growth is set to take a hit as supply disruptions impact economies around the world. India can’t escape, given our heavy reliance on crude oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz that is currently under blockade both by Iran and the US.

With West Asia embroiled in conflict, global growth is set to take a hit as supply disruptions impact economies around the world. India can’t escape, given our heavy reliance on crude oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz that is currently under blockade both by Iran and the US.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | India’s manufacturing sector: More robust than we thought

In this backdrop, the index of industrial production data for March released on Tuesday assumes importance as an indicator. Thankfully, the emerging picture isn’t all that bad. Industrial production, according to the index, rose 4.1% year-on-year last month even as the war raged on. Though the lowest in five months, it reveals a degree of resilience.

Also Read | K.V. Subramanian: Strike the right pin—supply, not demand, drives India’s growth

Manufacturing output, the index’s biggest component, grew 4.3% in March from a year earlier; mining output grew 5.5%. Going by use-based classification too, the expansion was broad-based, although the month’s 14.6% growth in capital goods stood out.

Also Read | We need a manufacturing revolution: Subsidy schemes won’t suffice

That said, an industrial slowdown may begin to show up later as the knock-on effects of the war’s supply squeeze on various input costs gain force. How quickly the sector recovers will depend on how soon the fighting ends. Signs of a return to normalcy seem quite dismal at the moment, though.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | IIP numbers are a relief: India’s industrial resilience amid a supply shock
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