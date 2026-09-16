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Mint Quick Edit | India’s August trade data reveals robust export shipments in spite of rough seas

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read16 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
India's trade deals could help strengthen the Indian economy amid a bleak global outlook.
India's trade deals could help strengthen the Indian economy amid a bleak global outlook. (Bloomberg)
Summary

The country's merchandise exports rose sharply last month to $43.8 billion against steep odds. Global woes are far from over, with oil prices and bond yields soaring, but India’s trade pacts could help retain this fiscal year’s export momentum.

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There’s further evidence of India’s growth defying global headwinds. Government data released on Tuesday showed India’s goods exports jumped 26% from a year earlier to $43.8 billion in August.

There’s further evidence of India’s growth defying global headwinds. Government data released on Tuesday showed India’s goods exports jumped 26% from a year earlier to $43.8 billion in August.

This is notable considering that global demand has been buffeted by tariff havoc started by the US, apart from unending military wars in Europe and West Asia. Indian imports grew 14% to $70.7 billion, although their slower pace meant India’s trade deficit narrowed to $26.9 billion last month.

This is notable considering that global demand has been buffeted by tariff havoc started by the US, apart from unending military wars in Europe and West Asia. Indian imports grew 14% to $70.7 billion, although their slower pace meant India’s trade deficit narrowed to $26.9 billion last month.

That exports for April-August are also up a robust 18% at $215.9 billion suggests that this export momentum isn’t a flash in the pan. The government’s trade deal with the UK has been operationalized while another with the EU is moving closer to implementation.

These, along with others that kicked in earlier, should support trade with deal partners and thus help strengthen the Indian economy amid a bleak global outlook.

This week’s spike in crude oil to nearly $110 a barrel has sent bond yields surging globally; the US 10-year Treasury bond has exceeded the psychologically significant 5% mark. This could raise credit costs around the world and weigh on global growth.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India’s August trade data reveals robust export shipments in spite of rough seas

Mint Quick Edit | India’s August trade data reveals robust export shipments in spite of rough seas

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read16 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
India's trade deals could help strengthen the Indian economy amid a bleak global outlook.
India's trade deals could help strengthen the Indian economy amid a bleak global outlook. (Bloomberg)
Summary

The country's merchandise exports rose sharply last month to $43.8 billion against steep odds. Global woes are far from over, with oil prices and bond yields soaring, but India’s trade pacts could help retain this fiscal year’s export momentum.

Gift this article

There’s further evidence of India’s growth defying global headwinds. Government data released on Tuesday showed India’s goods exports jumped 26% from a year earlier to $43.8 billion in August.

There’s further evidence of India’s growth defying global headwinds. Government data released on Tuesday showed India’s goods exports jumped 26% from a year earlier to $43.8 billion in August.

This is notable considering that global demand has been buffeted by tariff havoc started by the US, apart from unending military wars in Europe and West Asia. Indian imports grew 14% to $70.7 billion, although their slower pace meant India’s trade deficit narrowed to $26.9 billion last month.

This is notable considering that global demand has been buffeted by tariff havoc started by the US, apart from unending military wars in Europe and West Asia. Indian imports grew 14% to $70.7 billion, although their slower pace meant India’s trade deficit narrowed to $26.9 billion last month.

That exports for April-August are also up a robust 18% at $215.9 billion suggests that this export momentum isn’t a flash in the pan. The government’s trade deal with the UK has been operationalized while another with the EU is moving closer to implementation.

These, along with others that kicked in earlier, should support trade with deal partners and thus help strengthen the Indian economy amid a bleak global outlook.

This week’s spike in crude oil to nearly $110 a barrel has sent bond yields surging globally; the US 10-year Treasury bond has exceeded the psychologically significant 5% mark. This could raise credit costs around the world and weigh on global growth.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India’s August trade data reveals robust export shipments in spite of rough seas
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