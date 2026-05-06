Data released on Tuesday by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations in India shows that automobile retail sales rose 13% from a year earlier to over 2.6 million units in April, the best-ever performance for this month.
Mint Quick Edit | India’s auto sales have revved up but we await the dynamism of an EV surge
SummaryApril retail data shows that India’s auto market has been firing on almost all cylinders. Even the EV transition has picked up, though there’s still no leadership shakeup on the horizon.
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