Mint Quick Edit | India-China trade swelled in 2025: Will this remain a largely one-way story?
Summary
India-China trade swelled past $155 billion in 2025, with our deficit widening further. Can a US tariff policy reset make space to alter global trade dynamics in our favour? And what’s our best strategic option for that?
For all the talk about either restraining or rebalancing trade with China, India’s dealings with it are rising. In 2025, trade reached a record $155.6 billion, up 12%, according to Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong. Within it, Indian exports rose 9.7%, he added.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story