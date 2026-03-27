India has reset its closer-term climate goals on its way to net-zero emissions by 2070. It now plans to raise the share of non-fossil fuel energy to 60% by 2035, as against 50% by 2030 planned earlier.
Mint Quick Edit | Do India's climate targets for 2035 place GDP growth above emission reduction?
SummaryIndia's reset of its climate goals shows a relatively modest reduction being aimed for in the emissions intensity of its GDP. How come? Is this process getting harder—or should we pin it on a trade-off between economic growth and carbon compression?
India has reset its closer-term climate goals on its way to net-zero emissions by 2070. It now plans to raise the share of non-fossil fuel energy to 60% by 2035, as against 50% by 2030 planned earlier.
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