Given India’s extended fight against terrorism, why a policy document on countering it took so long is hard to fathom. With Prahaar, though—an acronym that lays out India’s approach on the menace—we now have a clearly laid out policy.
Mint Quick Edit | India's counter-terror policy document is welcome but misses an important detail
SummaryAfter decades of battling terrorism, India finally has a formal doctrine in Prahaar. It promises swift action and a whole-of-society response, but articulates no stance on whether the state will negotiate with terrorists in hostage situations.
