Mint Quick Edit | India’s economy has held up against global headwinds quite impressively

Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings have become the latest to lift India’s growth outlook. While Fitch now sees India’s economy expanding 6.9% in 2026-27, up from 6.4% expected earlier, S&P pegs India’s growth at 7%, up from 6.6%. The half-percentage-point-odd bump-up is sharp and follows Moody’s, which last week also raised its growth view for India to 7%.
If that pace of expansion is realized, it would be no mean achievement, given India’s vulnerability to the disruptions of an oil shock from this year’s war in West Asia.