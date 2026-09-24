Mint Quick Edit | India’s economy has held up against global headwinds quite impressively

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read24 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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The economy’s momentum underscores its resilience not just to war, but to US tariffs as well(AI-generated)
Summary
The country's growth outlook has brightened, as noted by credit rating agencies like Fitch, S&P and Moody's. If India lives up to their raised GDP projections, it will testify to the tenacity of its economy.

Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings have become the latest to lift India’s growth outlook. While Fitch now sees India’s economy expanding 6.9% in 2026-27, up from 6.4% expected earlier, S&P pegs India’s growth at 7%, up from 6.6%. The half-percentage-point-odd bump-up is sharp and follows Moody’s, which last week also raised its growth view for India to 7%.

If that pace of expansion is realized, it would be no mean achievement, given India’s vulnerability to the disruptions of an oil shock from this year’s war in West Asia.

But the economy’s momentum underscores its resilience not just to war, but to US tariffs as well, a threat that’s yet to pass. If US President Donald Trump uses a new law crafted to punish buyers of Russian oil, it could mean a 100% levy on imports from India.

Overseas headwinds, however, can be offset by domestic economic drivers. Consumption has held up, outweighing concerns arising from an unfavourable global environment, and private investment is looking up.

To be sure, inflation risks run high and oil is posing something of a threat again. Policymakers need to be watchful. The ‘Goldilocks’ scenario of earlier is long over.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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