Mint Quick Edit | India’s economy has held up against global headwinds quite impressively

Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings have become the latest to lift India’s growth outlook. While Fitch now sees India’s economy expanding 6.9% in 2026-27, up from 6.4% expected earlier, S&P pegs India’s growth at 7%, up from 6.6%. The half-percentage-point-odd bump-up is sharp and follows Moody’s, which last week also raised its growth view for India to 7%.
Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings have become the latest to lift India’s growth outlook. While Fitch now sees India’s economy expanding 6.9% in 2026-27, up from 6.4% expected earlier, S&P pegs India’s growth at 7%, up from 6.6%. The half-percentage-point-odd bump-up is sharp and follows Moody’s, which last week also raised its growth view for India to 7%.
If that pace of expansion is realized, it would be no mean achievement, given India’s vulnerability to the disruptions of an oil shock from this year’s war in West Asia.
If that pace of expansion is realized, it would be no mean achievement, given India’s vulnerability to the disruptions of an oil shock from this year’s war in West Asia.
But the economy’s momentum underscores its resilience not just to war, but to US tariffs as well, a threat that’s yet to pass. If US President Donald Trump uses a new law crafted to punish buyers of Russian oil, it could mean a 100% levy on imports from India.
Overseas headwinds, however, can be offset by domestic economic drivers. Consumption has held up, outweighing concerns arising from an unfavourable global environment, and private investment is looking up.
To be sure, inflation risks run high and oil is posing something of a threat again. Policymakers need to be watchful. The ‘Goldilocks’ scenario of earlier is long over.