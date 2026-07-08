Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mint Quick Edit | As India’s economy rises, Indian cities mustn’t fall behind on how liveable they are

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read8 Jul 2026, 07:01 AM IST
As India’s GDP expands, it must ensure that its urban agglomerations take an upward trajectory on liveability.
As India’s GDP expands, it must ensure that its urban agglomerations take an upward trajectory on liveability. (PTI)
Summary

Indian cities occupy low ranks on a global urban liveability index that places Copenhagen on top this year, while once-scrappy Chinese cities ascend this chart. Could a policy shift help urban India do better?

Gift this article

While India’s economy is rising fast, what counts is the quality of people’s lives. Especially so in urban spaces, as they act as hubs of prosperity.

While India’s economy is rising fast, what counts is the quality of people’s lives. Especially so in urban spaces, as they act as hubs of prosperity.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2026 Global Liveability Index, which ranks cities by parameters of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure, shows which hubs are considered the world’s best to live.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2026 Global Liveability Index, which ranks cities by parameters of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure, shows which hubs are considered the world’s best to live.

Also Read | India is getting richer. So why are its cities starved of funds and democracy?

The latest findings rank Copenhagen, Vienna, Melbourne, Sydney and Zurich as the top 5, while Algiers, Karachi, Dhaka, Tripoli and Damascus are the least liveable. Chinese cities dominate the list of five making the fastest gains. Indian cities score poorly on the index, by and large, though they’re not in the bottom league.

Also Read | Fix India’s cities: They’re creaking under one-size-fits-all planning

As India’s GDP expands, it must ensure that its urban agglomerations take an upward trajectory on liveability. As of now, cities have only meagre budgets to spend on themselves. China had fiscally empowered its urban zones by the time it reached India’s level of GDP-per-head.

Also Read | Capital, cities and competitiveness: A growth agenda for India

For urban India to offer its residents better lives, a challenge that goes beyond air quality, some structural reforms may be needed. The increased use of municipal bonds is welcome, but just won’t be enough.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | As India’s economy rises, Indian cities mustn’t fall behind on how liveable they are

Mint Quick Edit | As India’s economy rises, Indian cities mustn’t fall behind on how liveable they are

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read8 Jul 2026, 07:01 AM IST
As India’s GDP expands, it must ensure that its urban agglomerations take an upward trajectory on liveability.
As India’s GDP expands, it must ensure that its urban agglomerations take an upward trajectory on liveability. (PTI)
Summary

Indian cities occupy low ranks on a global urban liveability index that places Copenhagen on top this year, while once-scrappy Chinese cities ascend this chart. Could a policy shift help urban India do better?

Gift this article

While India’s economy is rising fast, what counts is the quality of people’s lives. Especially so in urban spaces, as they act as hubs of prosperity.

While India’s economy is rising fast, what counts is the quality of people’s lives. Especially so in urban spaces, as they act as hubs of prosperity.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2026 Global Liveability Index, which ranks cities by parameters of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure, shows which hubs are considered the world’s best to live.

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2026 Global Liveability Index, which ranks cities by parameters of stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure, shows which hubs are considered the world’s best to live.

Also Read | India is getting richer. So why are its cities starved of funds and democracy?

The latest findings rank Copenhagen, Vienna, Melbourne, Sydney and Zurich as the top 5, while Algiers, Karachi, Dhaka, Tripoli and Damascus are the least liveable. Chinese cities dominate the list of five making the fastest gains. Indian cities score poorly on the index, by and large, though they’re not in the bottom league.

Also Read | Fix India’s cities: They’re creaking under one-size-fits-all planning

As India’s GDP expands, it must ensure that its urban agglomerations take an upward trajectory on liveability. As of now, cities have only meagre budgets to spend on themselves. China had fiscally empowered its urban zones by the time it reached India’s level of GDP-per-head.

Also Read | Capital, cities and competitiveness: A growth agenda for India

For urban India to offer its residents better lives, a challenge that goes beyond air quality, some structural reforms may be needed. The increased use of municipal bonds is welcome, but just won’t be enough.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | As India’s economy rises, Indian cities mustn’t fall behind on how liveable they are
Read Next Story