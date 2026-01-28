Mint Quick Edit | India-EU trade deal: It’s good news—but like a curate’s egg, it deserves a closer look
The deal is impressive in its mutual easing of tariff barriers and the wide scope of its coverage. On the whole, it’s good for India’s economy, faced as it is with trade headwinds. Once we’re done celebrating, though, we’ll need to delve into its finer details.
Amid a global upheaval, the conclusion of India’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU spells relief. Once it’s in force, this “mother of all deals" will mutually ease market access across a wide range of goods and service categories, with high tariff barriers left in place only for sensitive stuff on either side.