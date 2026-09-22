Mint Quick Edit | India’s exports to Brics trade partners have risen rapidly: retain the momentum

While India’s exports have kept up a healthy momentum, its efforts to diversify markets are also working out well. Shipments from India to the other original members of the Brics grouping, namely Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, reportedly surged 34% to $19.9 billion in April-August. To China alone, these grew 39%.
Though these gains are on small bases, increasing diversification will help India reduce its reliance on a few markets as world trade falls victim to the vagaries of geopolitics.