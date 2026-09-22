Mint Quick Edit | India’s exports to Brics trade partners have risen rapidly: retain the momentum

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read22 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Increasing diversification will help India reduce its reliance on a few markets as world trade falls victim to the vagaries of geopolitics. (AFP)
Summary
With world trade rattled by geopolitics, India’s push to diversify its export markets has gotten a Brics boost. This is heartening. Can it also help achieve a better balance of imports and exports with China?

While India’s exports have kept up a healthy momentum, its efforts to diversify markets are also working out well. Shipments from India to the other original members of the Brics grouping, namely Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, reportedly surged 34% to $19.9 billion in April-August. To China alone, these grew 39%.

Though these gains are on small bases, increasing diversification will help India reduce its reliance on a few markets as world trade falls victim to the vagaries of geopolitics.

With China, India has a wide trade deficit. If the current export momentum continues, it would help narrow this gap. This may take a long time, given how heavily imports from China outweigh exports. Still, the trade relationship would evolve in the desired direction.

Whether prospects of a better balance strengthen may depend on how ties are managed. China has eased barriers to Indian goods lately, just as India has lowered bars to Chinese investment.

That Brics partners must cooperate was a message from its recent summit in New Delhi. It wasn’t just a coincidence that emphasis was laid on their share of world exports: around a quarter. This shouldn’t be hard to expand.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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