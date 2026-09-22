Mint Quick Edit | India’s exports to Brics trade partners have risen rapidly: retain the momentum

While India’s exports have kept up a healthy momentum, its efforts to diversify markets are also working out well. Shipments from India to the other original members of the Brics grouping, namely Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, reportedly surged 34% to $19.9 billion in April-August. To China alone, these grew 39%.
While India’s exports have kept up a healthy momentum, its efforts to diversify markets are also working out well. Shipments from India to the other original members of the Brics grouping, namely Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa, reportedly surged 34% to $19.9 billion in April-August. To China alone, these grew 39%.
Though these gains are on small bases, increasing diversification will help India reduce its reliance on a few markets as world trade falls victim to the vagaries of geopolitics.
Though these gains are on small bases, increasing diversification will help India reduce its reliance on a few markets as world trade falls victim to the vagaries of geopolitics.
Whether prospects of a better balance strengthen may depend on how ties are managed. China has eased barriers to Indian goods lately, just as India has lowered bars to Chinese investment.
That Brics partners must cooperate was a message from its recent summit in New Delhi. It wasn’t just a coincidence that emphasis was laid on their share of world exports: around a quarter. This shouldn’t be hard to expand.