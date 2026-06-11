Mint Quick Edit | Bite the bullet: India’s fisc can't afford an outsized fertilizer subsidy bill

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read11 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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It’s important to keep the fisc in reasonable control.(HT)
Summary
This year’s war-driven subsidy overshoot could burn a huge hole in the government's budget. While easing or abandoning price controls may seem difficult, India’s policy status quo looks riskier by the day.

With war disruption of energy supplies showing no sign of ending, India faces a big overshoot in its subsidy bill on fertilizers to 3.4 trillion in 2026-27, as reported.

That would be twice the 1.7 trillion-plus budgeted and the result of prices kept unchanged despite costs having spiked amid the Hormuz clamp on Gulf supplies of urea as well as its key input, natural gas.

Also Read | Fixing fertilizer subsidies without fixing prices is half a reform

Producers like China have curbed exports to meet domestic demand. India is raising local output and the latest tender data shows a sharp drop in import prices, but the Centre’s fiscal math could still be left with a gaping hole just on account of this subsidy.

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: this is the right moment to fix a fatal flaw in fertilizer policy

Fuel retail prices being held down while crude oil rules high is another burden. Spending cuts elsewhere would help, but India’s 2026-27 fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP is staring at slippage risk. That could disturb the bond market and also complicate macro management.

Also Read | Fertilizer reform: Why India must strike while prices are hot

It’s important to keep the fisc in reasonable control and a clear way out is to either ease or abandon price controls so that prices start reflecting costs. This may seem politically difficult, but this is the right time for the government to bite the bullet on such bold policy reforms.

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