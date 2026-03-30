With under-recoveries of fuel retailers exceeding last week’s cut in special excise duty and the war in West Asia still in escalation mode, pressure on their margins is likely to continue.
Mint Quick Edit | India must let fuel prices go up for demand and supply to find a new balance
SummaryIndia’s excise tax cuts can’t fully shield fuel retailers hit hard by the Gulf war’s oil shock—and not for long anyway. It’s time for bold reforms. Letting higher fuel prices moderate consumption would serve India’s fiscal health, oil companies and people at large better.
With under-recoveries of fuel retailers exceeding last week’s cut in special excise duty and the war in West Asia still in escalation mode, pressure on their margins is likely to continue.
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