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Mint Quick Edit | India must let fuel prices go up for demand and supply to find a new balance

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read30 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The only sustainable option is to let big oil retailers raise prices as their pricing strategies would dictate.
The only sustainable option is to let big oil retailers raise prices as their pricing strategies would dictate. (PTI)
Summary

India’s excise tax cuts can’t fully shield fuel retailers hit hard by the Gulf war’s oil shock—and not for long anyway. It’s time for bold reforms. Letting higher fuel prices moderate consumption would serve India’s fiscal health, oil companies and people at large better.

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With under-recoveries of fuel retailers exceeding last week’s cut in special excise duty and the war in West Asia still in escalation mode, pressure on their margins is likely to continue.

With under-recoveries of fuel retailers exceeding last week’s cut in special excise duty and the war in West Asia still in escalation mode, pressure on their margins is likely to continue.

Also Read | The Gulf war’s oil shock should revive India’s agenda of fuel market reforms

By the government’s estimates, oil companies are suffering losses of about 24 per litre on petrol and 30 per litre on diesel. So, the 10 each reduction in duty to 3 per litre on petrol and zero on diesel will fill only a part of their loss gap.

Also Read | As oil gets dearer, policymakers must steer clear of those 70s style gimmicks

For the Centre to even partly cover their losses is unsustainable anyway, given its fiscal limitations. Annualized, the duty cut means an estimated 1.5 trillion of tax revenue forgone. The mop-up from a new export levy on diesel and aviation fuel can’t compensate; its aim is to keep the stuff at home by repricing our exports out of global markets, not revenue.

Also Read | Trump’s jawboning is working on oil prices—but for how long?

This device of using prices as an adjuster of demand and supply should be used to modulate Indian fuel use, especially now that oil-infrastructure damage has made a snap-back to normalcy impossible.

The only sustainable option is to let big oil retailers raise prices as their pricing strategies would dictate. Fuel users can’t escape paying a price so many others are paying for far-off follies. It’s time to go in for bold oil-sector reforms.

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Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India must let fuel prices go up for demand and supply to find a new balance

Mint Quick Edit | India must let fuel prices go up for demand and supply to find a new balance

Mint Editorial Board
1 min read30 Mar 2026, 07:00 AM IST
The only sustainable option is to let big oil retailers raise prices as their pricing strategies would dictate.
The only sustainable option is to let big oil retailers raise prices as their pricing strategies would dictate. (PTI)
Summary

India’s excise tax cuts can’t fully shield fuel retailers hit hard by the Gulf war’s oil shock—and not for long anyway. It’s time for bold reforms. Letting higher fuel prices moderate consumption would serve India’s fiscal health, oil companies and people at large better.

Gift this article

With under-recoveries of fuel retailers exceeding last week’s cut in special excise duty and the war in West Asia still in escalation mode, pressure on their margins is likely to continue.

With under-recoveries of fuel retailers exceeding last week’s cut in special excise duty and the war in West Asia still in escalation mode, pressure on their margins is likely to continue.

Also Read | The Gulf war’s oil shock should revive India’s agenda of fuel market reforms

By the government’s estimates, oil companies are suffering losses of about 24 per litre on petrol and 30 per litre on diesel. So, the 10 each reduction in duty to 3 per litre on petrol and zero on diesel will fill only a part of their loss gap.

Also Read | As oil gets dearer, policymakers must steer clear of those 70s style gimmicks

For the Centre to even partly cover their losses is unsustainable anyway, given its fiscal limitations. Annualized, the duty cut means an estimated 1.5 trillion of tax revenue forgone. The mop-up from a new export levy on diesel and aviation fuel can’t compensate; its aim is to keep the stuff at home by repricing our exports out of global markets, not revenue.

Also Read | Trump’s jawboning is working on oil prices—but for how long?

This device of using prices as an adjuster of demand and supply should be used to modulate Indian fuel use, especially now that oil-infrastructure damage has made a snap-back to normalcy impossible.

The only sustainable option is to let big oil retailers raise prices as their pricing strategies would dictate. Fuel users can’t escape paying a price so many others are paying for far-off follies. It’s time to go in for bold oil-sector reforms.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India must let fuel prices go up for demand and supply to find a new balance
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