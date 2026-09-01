Mint Quick Edit | India GDP growth has surpassed expectations: here’s what to expect

India’s economy got off to a pacy start this fiscal year with its gross domestic product (GDP) expanding 7.8% in the first quarter over the previous year’s April-June period. This beat the expectations of economists by a wide margin.
Government data released on Monday shows that the strength was broad-based, with all sectors barring mining performing well. Manufacturing, utilities and construction grew at high single-digit rates, as did most services, although the financial and professional services segment logged double-digit expansion. Agriculture’s 3.6% growth was in line with its long-term trend, but mining output fell 2.4%.