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Mint Quick Edit | India GDP growth has surpassed expectations: here’s what to expect

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read1 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Government data shows that the strength was broad-based, with all sectors barring mining performing well.
Government data shows that the strength was broad-based, with all sectors barring mining performing well. (AI-generated)
Summary

The country’s latest GDP data offers a heartening picture of the economy in the last quarter. It’s a story of all-round resilience in the face of global headwinds—and perhaps a scale tilter in the context of RBI policy.

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India’s economy got off to a pacy start this fiscal year with its gross domestic product (GDP) expanding 7.8% in the first quarter over the previous year’s April-June period. This beat the expectations of economists by a wide margin.

India’s economy got off to a pacy start this fiscal year with its gross domestic product (GDP) expanding 7.8% in the first quarter over the previous year’s April-June period. This beat the expectations of economists by a wide margin.

Government data released on Monday shows that the strength was broad-based, with all sectors barring mining performing well. Manufacturing, utilities and construction grew at high single-digit rates, as did most services, although the financial and professional services segment logged double-digit expansion. Agriculture’s 3.6% growth was in line with its long-term trend, but mining output fell 2.4%.

Government data released on Monday shows that the strength was broad-based, with all sectors barring mining performing well. Manufacturing, utilities and construction grew at high single-digit rates, as did most services, although the financial and professional services segment logged double-digit expansion. Agriculture’s 3.6% growth was in line with its long-term trend, but mining output fell 2.4%.

Overall, the economy seems to have held up well against headwinds arising from the war in West Asia and its supply disruptions, not to mention US tariff-rattled trade and an uncertain geopolitical environment. Resurgent domestic demand on the back of last year’s GST cuts helped cushion the external blow.

Still, buoyant crude oil prices remain a risk. Plus, US Fed chair Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole speech suggests we can expect tighter dollar credit, with implications for the relative appeal of Indian assets. Perhaps India should brace for a policy rate hike too.

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Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India GDP growth has surpassed expectations: here’s what to expect

Mint Quick Edit | India GDP growth has surpassed expectations: here’s what to expect

Mint Editorial Board, mint_print
1 min read1 Sep 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Government data shows that the strength was broad-based, with all sectors barring mining performing well.
Government data shows that the strength was broad-based, with all sectors barring mining performing well. (AI-generated)
Summary

The country’s latest GDP data offers a heartening picture of the economy in the last quarter. It’s a story of all-round resilience in the face of global headwinds—and perhaps a scale tilter in the context of RBI policy.

Gift this article

India’s economy got off to a pacy start this fiscal year with its gross domestic product (GDP) expanding 7.8% in the first quarter over the previous year’s April-June period. This beat the expectations of economists by a wide margin.

India’s economy got off to a pacy start this fiscal year with its gross domestic product (GDP) expanding 7.8% in the first quarter over the previous year’s April-June period. This beat the expectations of economists by a wide margin.

Government data released on Monday shows that the strength was broad-based, with all sectors barring mining performing well. Manufacturing, utilities and construction grew at high single-digit rates, as did most services, although the financial and professional services segment logged double-digit expansion. Agriculture’s 3.6% growth was in line with its long-term trend, but mining output fell 2.4%.

Government data released on Monday shows that the strength was broad-based, with all sectors barring mining performing well. Manufacturing, utilities and construction grew at high single-digit rates, as did most services, although the financial and professional services segment logged double-digit expansion. Agriculture’s 3.6% growth was in line with its long-term trend, but mining output fell 2.4%.

Overall, the economy seems to have held up well against headwinds arising from the war in West Asia and its supply disruptions, not to mention US tariff-rattled trade and an uncertain geopolitical environment. Resurgent domestic demand on the back of last year’s GST cuts helped cushion the external blow.

Still, buoyant crude oil prices remain a risk. Plus, US Fed chair Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole speech suggests we can expect tighter dollar credit, with implications for the relative appeal of Indian assets. Perhaps India should brace for a policy rate hike too.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of reRead more

levance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeOpinionViewsMint Quick Edit | India GDP growth has surpassed expectations: here’s what to expect
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