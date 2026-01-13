Mint Quick Edit | India’s Goldilocks economy: A peace dividend of monetary-fiscal policy harmony
Summary
It’s a striking contrast. India’s inflation has inched up but is below RBI’s target, while America’s runs over-target amid hostility between the Fed and White House. Thank the lack of friction between Mint Street and North Block after the adoption of inflation targeting.
With food prices falling less, headline inflation has shown a modest uptick in December. Government data released on Monday put India’s consumer price index-based year-on-year rate of inflation at 1.33%, up from just 0.71% in November.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story