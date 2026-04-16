India’s exports took a blow in March, with merchandise exports falling to $38.9 billion from $42.1 billion a year earlier. Imports fell to $59.6 billion from $63.7 billion, helping narrow last month’s goods-trade deficit to $20.7 billion.
Mint Quick Edit | India’s goods exports took a blow last month but should fare better if headwinds ease
SummaryIndia’s merchanise shipments were pushed back by war turmoil in March, though they held up against US tariff pressure in 2025-26. What will it take for favourable trade conditions to return?
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