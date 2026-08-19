Mint Quick Edit | India Inc’s June quarter results sprang a pleasant surprise: will stocks rise too?

For all the worries around the West Asia war and input cost escalation, India Inc’s quarterly earnings have defied expectations. Results for the April-June quarter show broad-based growth in profits and at a pace exceeding analyst predictions.
For Nifty 50 companies, profits grew 18% year-on-year, the highest in 10 quarters, according to Motilal Oswal, while mid- and small-cap companies posted even better numbers. As many as 19 sectors beat projections, although fuel retailers were under pressure. The brokerage described the quarter as “picture perfect.”